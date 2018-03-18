SXSW bomb threat forces cancellation of The Roots concert

(CNN) A bomb threat at South by Southwest on Saturday caused Bud Light to cancel a concert featuring The Roots.

Austin police arrested Trevor Weldon Ingram, 26, in connection with the threat. He was arrested on charges of making a terroristic threat.

The incident began Saturday around 4:30 p.m. when a Live Nation Music representative contacted police to report a bomb threat received by email was made to the Fair Market event venue where "Bud Light x The Roots & Friends Jam" was scheduled to take place, police said. Officers responded to the location and found no explosives.

Due to a security concern we have made the hard decision to cancel tonight's event. Your safety and the safety of all fans at SXSW is our most important priority. — Bud Light (@budlight) March 18, 2018

As a result of the threat, Bud Light canceled the event. The company said in a statement on Twitter that "the safety of all fans at SXSW is our most important priority."

