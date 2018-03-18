(CNN) One Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania has matched all six numbers.

The winning numbers for the jackpot Saturday were: 22-57-59-60-66, and Powerball 7.

"The ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball to win the jackpot worth an estimated $456.7 million; $273.9 million cash value," Powerball said.

The odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292.2 million.

