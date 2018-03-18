9/11 hero who saved hundreds dies of cancer at age 45

Story highlights Thomas Phelan joined the fire department in 2003

Cancer has affected many of the emergency responders

(CNN) After terrorists struck the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, a New York ferry captain who later became a city firefighter helped evacuate hundreds of people from Lower Manhattan.

He was Thomas Phelan, 45, one of the many heroes who came to the city's rescue after the attack. Phelan died on Friday, authorities said, one of the thousands of victims of cancer linked to the 9/11 attack.

Phelan worked for Circle Line Statue of Liberty ferry cruises when the twin towers were hit and helped ferry people from Lower Manhattan, FDNY spokesman Jim Long confirmed. In 2003, Phelan joined the fire department as a firefighter and eventually was promoted to marine pilot, Long said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio praised Phelan's heroism and mourned his death in a tweet.

"In our city's darkest hour, @FDNY firefighter Thomas Phelan's heroism saved hundreds of lives," de Blasio said. "We will never forget his service and his sacrifice," he said.

