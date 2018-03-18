2 injured in Austin explosion, authorities say

(CNN) Two men were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after an explosion in southwest Austin, Texas, on Sunday evening, authorities said.

Austin police and EMS confirmed the reported explosion via Twitter, as the city has been rattled by a series of blasts.

The two injured men were in their 20s and taken to South Austin Medical Center, according to an Austin EMS tweet.

The latest explosion comes less than a week after police said three package explosions that happened over 10 days were connected. Those explosions killed a man and a teenager, and injured two others.

Read More