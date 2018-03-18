Trump keeps up attacks on Mueller, McCabe, Comey

(CNN) President Donald Trump started his Sunday morning by lashing out at special counsel Robert Mueller's team , former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and former FBI Director James Comey.

Dowd told CNN he was speaking on his own behalf, although he had earlier told the Daily Beast, which first reported the statement, that he was speaking on behalf of the President. Dowd's comment wasn't authorized by the President, a person close to Trump told CNN.

The President also called into question news that McCabe had written memos about their interactions. A source told CNN Saturday that Mueller's team has those memos.

"Spent very little time with Andrew McCabe, but he never took notes when he was with me," Trump tweeted. "I don't believe he made memos except to help his own agenda, probably at a later date. Same with lying James Comey. Can we call them Fake Memos?"

McCabe told CNN that he had three in-person interactions and one phone call with Trump.

Trump's attacks on the special counsel team reinforced demands by Democrats to protect Mueller's investigation. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Mark Warner, the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, issued calls to defend the probe following Dowd's comments.

Schumer said in a statement Sunday morning: "The President is floating trial balloons about derailing the Mueller investigation. Our Republican colleagues, particularly the leadership, have an obligation to our country to stand up now and make it clear that firing Mueller is a red line for our democracy that cannot be crossed."