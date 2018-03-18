Breaking News

Paul vows to filibuster Pompeo, Haspel

By Eli Watkins, CNN

Updated 9:55 AM ET, Sun March 18, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Washington (CNN)Republican Sen. Rand Paul said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that he would take all necessary steps to oppose President Donald Trump's nominees for secretary of state and CIA director.

"I'll do whatever it takes, and that includes filibuster," Paul said.
Paul, who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, previously indicated he would oppose Trump's decision to move CIA Director Mike Pompeo to the State Department and CIA Deputy Director Gina Haspel to the top post at the agency.
The Kentucky senator said Sunday his opposition came from Pompeo's support for regime change abroad and Haspel's history with CIA torture.