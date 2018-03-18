(CNN) President Donald Trump's approval rating has improved slightly but is still underwater, according to a NBC/WSJ poll released Sunday.

The new poll found that 43% of Americans say they approve of the President's performance in office -- a four-point increase from their poll in January 2018. However, a majority of respondents -- 53% -- say they disapprove of Trump's performance, a drop of three points from January.

The bump in the President's approval came from white male, Republican and independent respondents, according to the poll, which was conducted from March 10-14.

Trump's 43% approval rating is the lowest of his predecessors at this point in his presidency, according to NBC, lagging one point behind the previous lowest record of 44% set by President Gerald R. Ford. For presidents other than Trump, the average approval rating at 14 months into the term is 58%.

Looking ahead to midterm elections, registered voters indicated a 10-point preference for Democrats to take congressional victories; 50% of respondents said they'd prefer to have a Democrat-controlled Congress, while 40% said they wanted a Republican-controlled Congress.

