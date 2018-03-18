(CNN) Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced Saturday that her office is opening an investigation into Facebook and the data firm Cambridge Analytica, which has ties to the Trump campaign.

"Massachusetts residents deserve answers immediately from Facebook and Cambridge Analytica. We are launching an investigation," Healey tweeted.

#BREAKING: Massachusetts residents deserve answers immediately from Facebook and Cambridge Analytica. We are launching an investigation. https://t.co/wjqmHa6zjm — Maura Healey (@MassAGO) March 17, 2018

Healey's office did not immediately reply to CNN's request for further comment on the investigation.

The move comes following Facebook's suspension of the firm over concerns it had violated the social media platform's policies.

On Friday, Facebook's vice president and deputy general counsel, Paul Grewal, said in a detailed statement that a University of Cambridge psychology professor, Aleksandr Kogan, had provided Facebook user data he gained through an app to third-parties, including Cambridge Analytica -- a breach of the social media site's policies on protecting people's information.

Read More