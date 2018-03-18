Engine failure forces Ivanka, Jared's helicopter to return to airport

(CNN) A helicopter carrying Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner had to return to an airport in Washington on Thursday after one of its engines failed, two law enforcement sources told CNN.

President Trump's daughter and son-in-law were flying from Washington to New York on Thursday afternoon in a two-engine helicopter when one engine failed, causing the chopper to return to Washington.

The helicopter safely made it back to Ronald Reagan National Airport and the couple scrambled to get on a commercial flight instead.

The sources could not say whose helicopter the couple was on or why they were flying to New York via a helicopter instead of a plane.

Before the engine failure, the plan was for the chopper to take the couple and a member of their security detail to a Manhattan helipad, one of the sources said.

