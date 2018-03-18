The race to fund the government is on (again)

(CNN) After months of disagreements over spending, five short-term budget deals and fights about health care, immigration, a New York infrastructure project and gun control, Congress is set to unveil and pass a massive spending bill in upcoming days that may finally address some of Capitol Hill's most contentious issues.

Congress must pass a spending bill by Friday or risk shutting down the government, but there are still outstanding divisions over what should be included in the $1.3 trillion bill.

With the midterm election just months away, the massive package aimed at funding programs represents more than just a typical funding bill. It's one of the last opportunities members may have to make their legislative mark and assure their pet projects get funded before the end of the year.

"This is a moving train," Sen. Charlie Dent, a Republican from Pennsylvania, told CNN. "That's why everybody wants to get on this one. It's a moving train, and there aren't going to be many vehicles like this between now and the election."