2020Vision: Banking bill shows left's divides; Warren and Sanders prep joint event; staffing up the quiet campaign

Washington (CNN) Our weekly roundup of the news, notes and chatter about the prospects for the next Democratic presidential race:

It was a tale of two votes for Democrats last week. While the party celebrated its showing in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, a vote to dial back bank regulations exposed cracks in the blue wall on Capitol Hill — and the limits, for now, of progressive activist power

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the legislation's loudest critic, offered this big picture criticism soon after the vote:

"The American people aren't going to stand by while big banks and giant corporations run this economy and this Congress for their own benefit," she tweeted. "Soon -- maybe not today, or next week, or even in the next election -- but soon, they will demand a government that works for the people."

Warren clashed with moderate Dems who supported the bill, like North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, who told The Atlantic of Warren, "She doesn't live where I live." So, yes, this was in part a regional thing. (See Nevada, one of the states hit worst by the housing crisis, where Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto — hardly a hardline lefty — touted her vote against the bill and state Democrats immediately hit GOP Sen. Dean Heller over his vote for it.) But it also exposed, or reminded us of, the ideological split within the party — one that isn't going away in the coming year.