Expect more trouble from Putin after the election

Samantha Vinograd is a CNN National Security Analyst. She served on President Obama's National Security Council from 2009-2013 and at the Treasury Department under President Bush. Follow her @sam_vinograd. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) Modeled on the President's Daily Briefing, which the director of national intelligence prepares for the President almost daily, I am providing a glimpse of the kind of intelligence assessments that are likely to come across the desk of the President of the United States this week.

Russian theater: The greatest show on Earth

No one, especially Vladimir Putin, considered the Russian election a nail-biter. He and the Central Election Commission may have gone through some of the motions of a democratic election -- campaign speeches, letting opponents' names appear on the ballot, urging Russians to go to the polls -- but, much like previous elections, the outcome was all but guaranteed. This was Putin-esque theater, plain and simple, and with another six-year term stretching ahead of him, at least according to exit polls, we can expect the Russian threat matrix to expand.

Samantha Vinograd

Putin may feign dismay over Western sanctions and diplomatic repercussions after his attacks around the world, but his new term will probably mean more hostility.

Cybersecurity -- penchant for penetration: With the news that Russia targeted American and European nuclear power plants and energy and water systems, we have one more indication that Putin views all infrastructure -- whether election related or otherwise -- as free for the taking. Putin seemingly has the ability to enter sensitive systems, poke around and lurk at will. This now public capability bolsters his image as omnipotent and omnipresent. We could expect a show of force from Putin any time to demonstrate his capability to wreak havoc, similar to his shutting off the lights in Ukraine in 2015 -- and then, of course, denying it.