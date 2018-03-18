Israeli military destroys Gaza tunnel, underground military complex

Jerusalem (CNN) The Israeli military destroyed a Hamas tunnel in southern Gaza on Sunday morning and struck an underground "military complex" in central Gaza, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said.

According to Conricus, Hamas was trying to reconnect an old tunnel, destroyed in July 2014, to a new section of tunnel in southern Gaza. Conricus added that Israel has been monitoring the digging using new detection technology for the last few weeks.

"What Hamas was trying to do was build kind of a detour -- a new tunnel that would link up with a new part that they thought would be usable," Conricus said.

Breaking: Using precise intel and new tech, IDF thwarted attempt by Hamas to renew old terror tunnel near Kerem Shalom. 4th tunnel since November. Hamas is responsible for all hostile acts from Gaza and we will continue to defend our people and border. pic.twitter.com/p7x3xjj5OB — Jonathan Conricus (@LTCJonathan) March 18, 2018

The tunnel was destroyed from within Israeli territory, but not with explosives. Conricus said that it was filled with a "certain compound" that would render the tunnel useless. The military would not provide further information on what was used to make the tunnel useless.

This marks the fourth Gaza tunnel Israel has destroyed since late-October. The third tunnel, destroyed in mid-January , was a mile-long tunnel dug under Israel that stretched from Gaza to Egypt.

Read More