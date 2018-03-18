Moscow (CNN) Vladimir Putin is set to extend his power in Russia for another six years after winning Sunday's presidential election with a decisive 73.9% of the vote, a state-run exit poll shows.

The Communist Party's Pavel Grudinin was a distant second with 11.2% of the vote, according to the exit poll conducted by the state-owned Russia Public Opinion Research Center.

Exit polls are not final, and official results will be released in coming hours.

Russian President Vladimir Putin rallies supporters in a rare campaign event this month in Moscow.

Putin has dominated Russian politics for 18 years and was already the country's longest-serving leader since Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.