CNN 10 - March 19, 2018

March 18, 2018

  This page includes the show Transcript

March 19, 2018

Vladimir Putin, Tenzing Norgay, Landon Benton and "Steve" are some of the names you'll hear about this Monday on CNN 10. We're profiling a man who's played a major role in the Russian government since 1999, and we're explaining why a young athlete wants others to join him in wheelchair basketball.
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
