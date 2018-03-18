Africa's only female president will resign over expense claims

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) The president of Mauritius will resign this week over claims she used a credit card provided to her by an NGO for personal expenses, her lawyer said.

Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Africa's only female head of state, submitted her resignation for the "stability of the country," her lawyer, Yousouf Mohammed, said in an interview with local news agency ION.

Mohammed added she would leave office on March 23. She's been president since 2015.

The president was left fighting for her political career after local media published a report that she had paid for personal expenses on a credit card given to her by the London-based charity Planet Earth Institute (PEI) in 2016.

Gurib-Fakim was accused of spending up to $26,000 on jewelery and clothing using a credit card provided by the NGO, which was founded by an Angolan banker with business interests in Mauritius.

