Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)A war sparked by graffiti. Childhood memories of Toys 'R' Us. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you missed during a busy news week.
An analysis by CNN and researchers at Harvard University found that opioid manufacturers are paying physicians huge sums of money -- and the more opioids a doctor prescribes, the more money he or she makes.
A Jewish woman heard an undocumented immigrant and her two daughters were on the run from ICE. Driven by thoughts of the Holocaust, she took a risk and offered them shelter.
Five years after he was elected to the papacy, Pope Francis is firmly among the most liberal, global and politically relevant Holy Fathers in modern history. For some Catholics, that's become a problem.
For years, Greenland's most serious offenders have been incarcerated in Denmark due to a lack of facilities at home. Now they're coming home to a stylish complex that could be mistaken for a luxury ski lodge -- also known as a "humane prison." It's a chance for the island nation to end a human rights issue that has haunted it for decades.
Seven years ago, some teens painted an insult to Syria's President on a village wall. A man who grew up there explains it changed everything.
Exclusive: Breathing machines gone silent. Hospital hours cut back. Six months after the storm hit Puerto Rico, people are still dying in this town.
I still have fond memories of going to Toys 'R' Us with my dad growing up, writes Christina Kline. Now that the retailer is closing its doors, I'm thinking about when I took my son to pick out a toy for what turns out to have been the last time.
On St. Patrick's Day, I'm reminded how moving to Ireland (and returning to the United States) helped me embrace both sides of my Irish-American identity, writes Rebecca Bluitt.