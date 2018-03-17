Deck collapse at Georgia bar injures 14, two seriously

(CNN) At least 14 people were injured Saturday when a deck collapsed in Savannah, Georgia, the city's fire department said on Twitter.

"A total of 14 were ultimately transported to local hospitals for treatment, 2 serious injuries. Rogue Water Tap House working with Savannah Fire to meet standards for modified reopening," a tweet read.

The deck fell 12 feet, collapsing onto a seating area below around 4:30 p.m., according another fire department tweet.

Savannah's event started more than 190 years ago. About 280 units, including bands, soldiers and floats, now march through the downtown streets of Georgia's oldest city each year on March 17.

Read More