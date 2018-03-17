O.J. Simpson has a lot to say about Donald Trump and Colin Kaepernick

(CNN) O.J. Simpson is sharing his thoughts on some of the nation's most controversial figures.

Simpson addressed several topics in the story published Friday, including his opinion on football player Colin Kaepernick and on his onetime buddy and now president, Donald Trump.

On Kaepernick, Simpson said he's not a fan of his continuous kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality.

"I think Colin made a mistake," Simpson told the paper. "I really appreciate what he was trying to say. I thought he made a bad choice in attacking the flag."

Read More