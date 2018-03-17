Days before Florida bridge collapsed, engineer reported cracks

(CNN) Two days before a bridge crumbled in Miami, killing six people, an engineer for the company that designed it called a Florida Department of Transportation employee, warning of "some cracking."

The state employee was out on assignment that day. The call from W. Denney Pate of FIGG Bridge Engineers was unanswered, and the voice mail he recorded unheard -- until Friday.

In the voice mail, Pate said the cracking on the north end of the span should be repaired. However, he added, there were no safety concerns on the project near Florida International University.

"We've taken a look at it and, uh, obviously some repairs or whatever will have to be done," Pate said.

"But from a safety perspective, we don't see that there's any issue there so we're not concerned about it from that perspective although obviously the cracking is not good and something's going to have to be, ya know, done to repair that."