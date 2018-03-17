Breaking News

Six Nations: Ireland defeats England to secure Grand Slam

By George Ramsay, CNN

Updated 2:31 PM ET, Sat March 17, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Ireland players celebrate at the final whistle in London.
Ireland players celebrate at the final whistle in London.

Story highlights

  • England 15-24 Ireland
  • Ireland wins third grand slam
  • Secured Six Nations title last weekend

Twickenham Stadium, London (CNN)St. Patrick's Day is always cause for celebration in Ireland, but this one will be extra-special.

The Irish rugby team overturned England 15-24 at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday to secure its second ever Six Nations Grand Slam.
Having clinched the championship last week, Joe Schmidt's side swept past England in the swirling London snow as three first-half tries laid the foundations for an historic victory. Only in 2009 had Ireland previously celebrated an undefeated campaign in the competition's current format.
    "I think words can't describe how delighted we are with that win, but also with the Grand Slam," said captain Rory Best after the game.
    "We just had to make every moment count, every single moment.
    Read More
    "We knew it was going to be a really tough task to come here and win, but right from the off we tried to attack England with and without the ball."
    England, touted as the pre-tournament favorite, has now lost its past three games. This was the first loss under coach Eddie Jones on home soil.
    Ireland wrapped up the 2018 Six Nations with a game to spare after defeating Scotland 28-8 in Dublin.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 4: Ireland vs. ScotlandIreland wrapped up the 2018 Six Nations with a game to spare after defeating Scotland 28-8 in Dublin.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 40
    An Irish fan is in full voice as she celebrates her team&#39;s first title since 2015 and the prospect of a first grand slam since 2009.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 4: Ireland vs. ScotlandAn Irish fan is in full voice as she celebrates her team's first title since 2015 and the prospect of a first grand slam since 2009.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 40
    Scotland, suffering a first defeat in three games, got its sole try through wing Blair Kinghorn.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 4: Ireland vs. ScotlandScotland, suffering a first defeat in three games, got its sole try through wing Blair Kinghorn.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 40
    For England, things went from bad to worse. The pre-tournament favorite suffered a second loss of the campaign, going down 19-16 to France in Paris.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 4: France vs. EnglandFor England, things went from bad to worse. The pre-tournament favorite suffered a second loss of the campaign, going down 19-16 to France in Paris.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 40
    A late surge from the visitors was repelled by Les Bleus, who celebrated their second victory of this year&#39;s tournament.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 4: France vs. EnglandA late surge from the visitors was repelled by Les Bleus, who celebrated their second victory of this year's tournament.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 40
    England lock Courtney Lawes loses grip of a line out at the Stade de France.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 4: France vs. EnglandEngland lock Courtney Lawes loses grip of a line out at the Stade de France.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 40
    Center Mathieu Bastareaud salutes the crowd. France has won both its games since his return to the side.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 4: France vs. EnglandCenter Mathieu Bastareaud salutes the crowd. France has won both its games since his return to the side.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 40
    Wales swept to a convincing 38-14 win over Italy at the Principality Stadium, where Leigh Halfpenny is seen making a break.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 4: Wales vs. ItalyWales swept to a convincing 38-14 win over Italy at the Principality Stadium, where Leigh Halfpenny is seen making a break.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 40
    George North made his first start of the campaign, bagging two of his side&#39;s five tries.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 4: Wales vs. ItalyGeorge North made his first start of the campaign, bagging two of his side's five tries.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 40
    Italy&#39;s search for a Six Nations win goes on. The Azzurri did muster two scores in Cardiff through Matteo Minozzi and Mattia Bellini.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 4: Wales vs. ItalyItaly's search for a Six Nations win goes on. The Azzurri did muster two scores in Cardiff through Matteo Minozzi and Mattia Bellini.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 40
    Scotland&#39;s flanker John Barclay kisses the Calcutta Cup after &lt;a href=&quot;http://coredev-dam-cnn.expprod.services.ec2.dmtio.net:8080/dam/assets/180226103040-stade-velodrome-six-nations-story-top.jpg&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his side&#39;s 25-13 victory over England&lt;/a&gt; at Murrayfield, Edinburgh. It was the first time Scotland has beaten its oldest rival in ten years.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 3: Scotland vs. EnglandScotland's flanker John Barclay kisses the Calcutta Cup after his side's 25-13 victory over England at Murrayfield, Edinburgh. It was the first time Scotland has beaten its oldest rival in ten years.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 40
    Center Huw Jones bagged a brace. The second was his tenth in 14 internationals.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 3: Scotland vs. EnglandCenter Huw Jones bagged a brace. The second was his tenth in 14 internationals.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 40
    For England, it was its second defeat under coach Eddie Jones in 26 games, the first coming against Ireland in last year&#39;s Six Nations.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 3: Scotland vs. EnglandFor England, it was its second defeat under coach Eddie Jones in 26 games, the first coming against Ireland in last year's Six Nations.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 40
    A thrilling encounter at Dublin&#39;s Aviva Stadium saw Ireland beat Wales 37-27. Winger Jacob Stockdale intercepted a Welsh pass to score the decisive try -- his second of the game -- in the closing stages.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 3: Ireland vs. WalesA thrilling encounter at Dublin's Aviva Stadium saw Ireland beat Wales 37-27. Winger Jacob Stockdale intercepted a Welsh pass to score the decisive try -- his second of the game -- in the closing stages.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 40
    Wales ensured the result went down to the wire with a couple of second-half tries. Steff Evans scored in the 77th minute to put late pressure on Ireland.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 3: Ireland vs. WalesWales ensured the result went down to the wire with a couple of second-half tries. Steff Evans scored in the 77th minute to put late pressure on Ireland.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 40
    Keith Earls tries to escape the clutches of Welsh flanker Josh Navidi.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 3: Ireland vs. WalesKeith Earls tries to escape the clutches of Welsh flanker Josh Navidi.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 40
    Victory means Ireland is the only side at this stage to maintain its 100% record in this year&#39;s Six Nations.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 3: Ireland vs. WalesVictory means Ireland is the only side at this stage to maintain its 100% record in this year's Six Nations.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 40
    France, meanwhile, notched its first victory of the campaign by defeating Italy 34-17. Hugo Bonneval crossed in the second half to seal the win.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 3: France vs. ItalyFrance, meanwhile, notched its first victory of the campaign by defeating Italy 34-17. Hugo Bonneval crossed in the second half to seal the win.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 40
    The loss was Italy&#39;s 15th consecutive Six Nations defeat across three seasons. Coach Conor O&#39;Shea is yet to pick up a win in the tournament.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 3: France vs. ItalyThe loss was Italy's 15th consecutive Six Nations defeat across three seasons. Coach Conor O'Shea is yet to pick up a win in the tournament.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 40
    The match was played at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille -- the first time ever France has hosted a Six Nations game away from Paris.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 3: France vs. ItalyThe match was played at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille -- the first time ever France has hosted a Six Nations game away from Paris.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 40
    England&#39;s Owen Farrell celebrates his side&#39;s 12-6 victory over Wales during the second weekend of the Six Nations.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 2: England vs. WalesEngland's Owen Farrell celebrates his side's 12-6 victory over Wales during the second weekend of the Six Nations.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 40
    The home side raced into an early lead at Twickenham courtesy of two Jonny May tries. But controversy soon followed...
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 2: England vs. WalesThe home side raced into an early lead at Twickenham courtesy of two Jonny May tries. But controversy soon followed...
    Hide Caption
    22 of 40
    After Anthony Watson (C) and Gareth Anscombe (R) dived at a kick in England&#39;s in-goal area, the television match official ruled that Watson had touched the ball down first. Wales coach Warren Gatland felt his side was denied a try, calling the decision a &quot;terrible mistake&quot; in what turned out to be a tightly-contested affair.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 2: England vs. WalesAfter Anthony Watson (C) and Gareth Anscombe (R) dived at a kick in England's in-goal area, the television match official ruled that Watson had touched the ball down first. Wales coach Warren Gatland felt his side was denied a try, calling the decision a "terrible mistake" in what turned out to be a tightly-contested affair.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 40
    Ireland cruised past Italy 56-19 in Dublin, with Conor Murray (pictured) getting on the score sheet.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 2: Ireland vs. ItalyIreland cruised past Italy 56-19 in Dublin, with Conor Murray (pictured) getting on the score sheet.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 40
    While Italy crossed for three tries, it wasn&#39;t enough to secure a bonus point. The Azzurri remain winless and bottom of the championship.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 2: Ireland vs. ItalyWhile Italy crossed for three tries, it wasn't enough to secure a bonus point. The Azzurri remain winless and bottom of the championship.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 40
    Traveling French fans were in full voice at Murrayfield for their side&#39;s clash with Scotland.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 2: Scotland vs. FranceTraveling French fans were in full voice at Murrayfield for their side's clash with Scotland.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 40
    But it was the home supporters who had more reason to cheer as their side won 32-26, picking up a first win of the tournament.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 2: Scotland vs. FranceBut it was the home supporters who had more reason to cheer as their side won 32-26, picking up a first win of the tournament.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 40
    Greig Laidlaw put in a flawless kicking display, slotting 22 points from the tee.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 2: Scotland vs. FranceGreig Laidlaw put in a flawless kicking display, slotting 22 points from the tee.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 40
    On the opening weekend of the Six Nations, Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton was the hero as his side claimed a last gasp 15-13 victory over France.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 1: France vs. IrelandOn the opening weekend of the Six Nations, Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton was the hero as his side claimed a last gasp 15-13 victory over France.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 40
    Sexton scored a long range drop goal with time up on the clock to claim victory.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 1: France vs. IrelandSexton scored a long range drop goal with time up on the clock to claim victory.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 40
    Irish fans celebrate in the Stade de France.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 1: France vs. IrelandIrish fans celebrate in the Stade de France.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 40
    Controversy arose in the game after France&#39;s Antoine Dupont was sent for a head injury assessment (HIA) despite appearing to injure his knee. The HIA call enabled France, who had used all of their substitutes, to reintroduce starting scrum half Maxime Machenaud as a temporary replacement during the game&#39;s closing stages.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 1: France vs. IrelandControversy arose in the game after France's Antoine Dupont was sent for a head injury assessment (HIA) despite appearing to injure his knee. The HIA call enabled France, who had used all of their substitutes, to reintroduce starting scrum half Maxime Machenaud as a temporary replacement during the game's closing stages.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 40
    The dramatic nature of Ireland&#39;s late victory left the French crowd dejected.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 1: France vs. IrelandThe dramatic nature of Ireland's late victory left the French crowd dejected.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 40
    Scotland was another side to feel the blues on the opening weekend, succumbing 34-7 to Wales in Cardiff.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 1: Wales vs. ScotlandScotland was another side to feel the blues on the opening weekend, succumbing 34-7 to Wales in Cardiff.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 40
    Leigh Halfpenny scored two tries for the rampant Welsh.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 1: Wales vs. ScotlandLeigh Halfpenny scored two tries for the rampant Welsh.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 40
    Steff Evans (pictured) and Gareth Davies also crossed the line for Wales.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 1: Wales vs. ScotlandSteff Evans (pictured) and Gareth Davies also crossed the line for Wales.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 40
    A happy Wales fan takes in the action in Cardiff as Wales trounce Scotland.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 1: Wales vs. ScotlandA happy Wales fan takes in the action in Cardiff as Wales trounce Scotland.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 40
    The final match of the opening weekend saw Italy face England in Rome.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 1: Italy vs. EnglandThe final match of the opening weekend saw Italy face England in Rome.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 40
    Debutant Sam Simmonds scored twice for England as the reigning champions cut loose to win 46-15.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 1: Italy vs. EnglandDebutant Sam Simmonds scored twice for England as the reigning champions cut loose to win 46-15.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 40
    Owen Farrell also touched down and contributed four conversions and a penalty.
    Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
    Round 1: Italy vs. EnglandOwen Farrell also touched down and contributed four conversions and a penalty.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 40
    ireland celebrate scotlandsix nations round 4 ireland fansix nations round 4 kinghorn trysix nations round four england miserysix nations round four france celebratesix nations round four lawes lineoutbastareaud france england six nationswales italy leigh halfpennysix nations round four george north trysix nations italy walesCalcutta CupJones tryengland rugby scotland dejectedStockdale (try 2)Wales tryireland wales six nations keith earls josh navidiconor murray ireland wales six nationsFrance tryitaly france six nationsstade velodrome six nationsowen farrell celebrate englandjonny may try wales englandwales england six nations watson anscombe conor murray italy tryitaly ireland gori tryfrance fans scotlandscotland france fanLaidlawsexton teasejohnny sexton rugby ireland franceIrish fans six nationsAntoine Dupont rugby ireland francefrance fan six nations ireland francegareth davies scotland wales six nationsLeigh Halfpenny six nations scotlandsteff evans rugby six nationsrugby six nations wales fanjack nowell six nations ebgland italyengland six nations sam simmondsOwen farrell six nations england italy
    READ: Ireland beats Scotland to secure title, England falters again
    READ: Rugby legend Dan Carter opens up on his move to Japan
    The visitors got off to a blistering start in the bitter cold at Twickenham. A high kick from fly-half Johnny Sexton was spilled by fullback Anthony Watson, allowing center Garry Ringrose to pounce on the loose ball over the England line.
    CJ Stander crossed soon after for Ireland after Bundee Aki had punched a hole in England's midfield. The hosts managed a reply, however, through Elliot Daly, who gathered an Owen Farrell kick following sustained pressure in the Irish half
    Ireland looked to be heading into halftime with a nine-point advantage, but a moment of brilliance from wing Jacob Stockdale increased his side's lead as he raced after his own chip through and beat two defenders to ground the ball over England's line.
    Playing in his first Six Nations, 21-year-old Stockdale has enjoyed a storming campaign, bagging a Six Nations record seven tries.
    Ireland controlled the opening stages of the second half and Conor Murray extended his side's lead with a penalty.
    Visit cnn.com/rugby for more news and videos
    England was more sprightly in the final 20 minutes, but a second try from Daly and a score from Jonny May proved too little too late for the hosts.
    It was to be Ireland's day -- a St. Patrick's Day to remember for the players and fans.