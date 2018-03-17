Story highlights England 15-24 Ireland

Ireland wins third grand slam

Secured Six Nations title last weekend

Twickenham Stadium, London (CNN) St. Patrick's Day is always cause for celebration in Ireland, but this one will be extra-special.

The Irish rugby team overturned England 15-24 at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday to secure its second ever Six Nations Grand Slam.

Having clinched the championship last week, Joe Schmidt's side swept past England in the swirling London snow as three first-half tries laid the foundations for an historic victory. Only in 2009 had Ireland previously celebrated an undefeated campaign in the competition's current format.

"I think words can't describe how delighted we are with that win, but also with the Grand Slam," said captain Rory Best after the game.

"We just had to make every moment count, every single moment.

Read More