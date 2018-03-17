Story highlights FIFA approves VAR for World Cup

The technology has been trialled across several competitions this season

Opinions remain fiercely divided over its effectiveness

(CNN) The use of Video Assistant Referees (VAR) is one of the most polarizing issues in modern football.

The technology has been rolled out in Italy, Spain and the USA, among other countries, each to varying degrees of success, but now it will be used on the biggest stage of all: the World Cup.

At a meeting in Bogotá, Colombia, the FIFA Council ratified the use of VAR for this summer's tournament in Russia after it was unanimously approved by football's law-making body IFAB earlier this month.

VAR will be used in a World Cup for the first time this summer

The technology will still only be used to correct "clear and obvious mistakes" -- to allow or disallow goals, award or deny penalties, show or rescind red cards, or correct instances of mistaken identity when a referee disciplines the wrong player.

A discord of opinions

