Conservation groups oppose pro-hunting slant of new Trump admin panel

(CNN) Members of a new Trump administration pro-hunting council met Friday for the first time, drawing objections from other conservation groups that say hunting is not the answer to saving big game species.

Hunters and supporters of trophy hunting hold nearly every seat on the International Wildlife Conservation Council, which Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke created to advise him on "the conservation, wildlife law enforcement, and economic benefits that result from US citizens traveling to foreign nations to engage in hunting."

Several members spoke in favor on Friday of trophy hunting in certain regions of Africa and Central Asia, saying it provides important funding for conversation efforts.

"Hunting is the crux of all of this. Without hunting, there is no other industry there," said member Cameron Hanes, a member of the council who's a bow hunter. "The messaging is what's poor. To me, hunters haven't done a very good job of it."

Conservationists who oppose trophy hunting say the panel is one-sided.