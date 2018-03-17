Trump lawyer calls for end of Mueller probe

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's attorney John Dowd is calling for the end of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election meddling.

"I pray that Acting Attorney General Rosenstein will follow the brilliant and courageous example of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility and Attorney General Jeff Sessions and bring an end to alleged Russia collusion investigation manufactured by McCabe's boss James Comey based upon a fraudulent and corrupt dossier," Dowd told CNN in a statement, reacting to the news of former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe's firing.

Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general, is overseeing the Russia investigation after Sessions recused himself from the probe last year.

Dowd told CNN he was speaking on his own behalf, although he had earlier told the Daily Beast, which first reported the statement, that he was speaking on behalf of the President. Dowd's comment wasn't authorized by the President, a person close to the Trump told CNN.

Dowd later added to his statement, saying of the investigation: "Just end it on the merits in light of recent revelations."

