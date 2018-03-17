Breaking News

Former CIA chief to Trump on McCabe firing: 'America will triumph over you'

By Sophie Tatum

Updated 11:52 AM ET, Sat March 17, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 23: Former Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Brennan testifies before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill, May 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. Brennan is discussing the extent of Russia&#39;s meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and possible ties to the campaign of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 23: Former Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Brennan testifies before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill, May 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. Brennan is discussing the extent of Russia's meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and possible ties to the campaign of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Washington (CNN)Former CIA Director John Brennan responded Saturday to President Donald Trump's tweet about the firing of former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, calling the President "a disgraced demagogue."

"When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America ... America will triumph over you," Brennan tweeted.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe on Friday, just days before he was set to receive his pension after rising through the ranks and eventually becoming the No. 2 at the bureau.
Trump tweeted early Saturday morning about the firing, saying the axing made it "a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI."
    "Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI - A great day for Democracy. Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI!" he wrote.
    Read More
    Brennan served as the head of the CIA under President Barack Obama.