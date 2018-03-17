High-stakes race for tax breaks that could help low-income communities

Maurice Jones is president and CEO of the Local Initiatives Support Corporation, or LISC, a national social enterprise that invests in creating inclusive communities across America. Rip Rapson is president and CEO of The Kresge Foundation, a private, national foundation dedicated to expanding opportunities in America's cities through grant-making and social investing. He also serves on the LISC board of directors. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the authors.

(CNN) There is a high-stakes race afoot for America's nearly 32,000 underinvested communities. State officials are fast approaching a March 21 deadline to determine which communities will have the chance to attract trillions of dollars in untapped capital and the new housing, businesses and jobs it could support.

That is both the promise and the challenge of Opportunity Zones, a part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that gives investors the chance to reduce their capital gains tax when they invest in distressed parts of the country. But states can only name 25% of their low-income neighborhoods as Opportunity Zones. Once designated, decisions are locked in for 10 years, creating some difficult choices -- and some clear winners and losers.

Nationally, the demand for capital is clear. More than 50 million Americans live in places with high rates of poverty and unemployment. Meanwhile, from 2010-14, just five metro areas produced as many new businesses as the rest of the country combined

Opportunity Zones can help change that, but only if they build on the already-proven community investment system of tax incentives, lending and grant programs, and follow the best practices that we know through decades of experience create the most impactful and equitable community investments.

The current lineup of interconnected public and private programs aimed at improving low-income communities has been under-resourced yet highly successful. They show us what could be achieved with the additional capital of Opportunity Zones, and demonstrate why it is so important to prioritize the needs of existing residents so they aren't displaced by rapid cost-of-living increases.

