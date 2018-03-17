(CNN) Airstrikes rained down again Saturday in the Syrian enclave of Eastern Ghouta, according to activist group Damascus Media Center, as swarms of civilians continued to pour out of the battered rebel-held area not far from the nation's capital.

Officials with different groups have placed widely varying figures of the number of refugees who are leaving Eastern Ghouta. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says more 12,000 people have fled in the past few days. Syria's ambassador to the United Nations says it is more than 40,000.

Syrian Arab Red Crescent workers help a woman this week in Eastern Ghouta.

CNN cannot independently confirm the exact number of people fleeing as the advancing Syrian military continues to pound rebel targets in the eight-year civil war.

People were using corridors to leave the rebel-held enclave.

Images show what appear to be hundreds of civilians -- many with children in their arms -- walking to a safe passage corridor as they exit the territory. The Syrian Arab Red Crescent is securing those fleeing and moving them to temporary living centers, according to Syrian state television. The Red Crescent sent CNN photos of people it had helped.

The World Food Program in Syria has been receiving refugees in three shelter centers in the Damascus area.

