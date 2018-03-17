Russia expels 23 UK diplomats as fallout over nerve agent attack grows

Moscow (CNN) Russia's Foreign Ministry ordered the expulsion of 23 British diplomats from Russia on Saturday in a tit-for-tat response to Britain's decision to expel Russian envoys in connection with the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter on British soil.

The ministry also declared it was closing the British Consulate General in St Petersburg and the British Council in Russia, in a step beyond the measures taken by Britain. The British Council is a cultural institute with artistic, language and educational programs.

The British diplomats have a week to leave, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. The UK ambassador to Moscow, Laurie Bristow, was summoned to the ministry on Saturday morning and told of Moscow's action.

Relations between the two nations have deteriorated rapidly since the March 4 nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury. The pair remain critically ill in the hospital.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May gave the 23 Russian diplomats -- whom she described as undeclared intelligence officers -- a week to leave on Wednesday as she accused the Russian state of being "culpable" for the attack in Salisbury.

