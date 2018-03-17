Polls open as Putin seeks tighter grip on Russia

Moscow (CNN) Russians vote Sunday in a presidential election widely expected to cement President Vladimir Putin's power for another six years.

Polls have opened in the Far East, and 109 million voters are eligible to cast ballots across the 11 time zones of the world's biggest country.

It's an enormous logistical undertaking for a vote that is essentially a one-sided affair. There is no meaningful opposition in the running, and Putin's fiercest political opponent, Alexei Navalny, has been barred from competing . Despite a lackluster campaign period, the President is the clear front-runner.

While the vote may seem like a repeat of the Putin-dominated 2012 election, this one is particularly charged with anti-Western sentiment. With few election-related events to report on, Russians are seeing more news of the country's diplomatic crises with the UK and United States.

Voter apathy