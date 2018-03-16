MyFreedomDay 2018: How students took a stand against modern slavery

(CNN) Modern slavery is a crime that happens all over the world, sometimes right under our noses. Its victims often go unnoticed, simply because people don't know that slavery exists, or how to spot the signs that someone has fallen prey to traffickers.

But what if we could change that? What if young people learned about modern slavery, and what if they used their knowledge to teach others? What if they used their energy and creativity to make a difference in the fight to end this crime?

That's the thinking behind #MyFreedomDay , a day when CNN encourages students to raise awareness of slavery -- and that's exactly what happened on March 14 -- all over the world.

Here's a snapshot of just a few of the events that took place from Asia to Africa, and everywhere between.

Explore our new hub to learn more about human trafficking and find out how you can fight back.