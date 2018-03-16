The week in 35 photos

Chilean President Sebastian Piñera waves from a car as he makes his way to his inauguration on Sunday, March 11.
Newborn lion cubs -- quintuplets -- make their debut at the Kunming Zoo in China on Saturday, March 10.
A Tibetan activist is detained by police as he protests outside the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi on Friday, March 9. The protest was held on the anniversary of the 1959 Tibetan uprising.
Army cadets celebrate after their graduation ceremony in Chennai, India, on Saturday, March 10.
A surfer rides a wave in Unstad, Norway, on Saturday, March 10.
Rapper Cardi B performs during the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, March 11.
Members of the environmental activist group 350.org lie on the floor during a protest at the Louvre museum in Paris on Monday, March 12. The group was protesting the museum's sponsorship deal with the oil firm Total.
Fireworks explode from a traditional bull figure Thursday, March 8, during the annual San Juan de Dios celebrations in Tultepec, Mexico.
Birds enjoy plum blossoms in Wuxi, China, on Tuesday, March 13.
People console each other in front of Rio de Janeiro's City Hall as they pay their respects to city councilwoman Marielle Franco, who was gunned down while sitting in a car on Wednesday, March 14. Franco was 38.
A performer prepares backstage before the final show of Miss International Queen, a transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya, Thailand, on Friday, March 9.
A person watches the Northern Lights in Utakleiv, Norway, on Friday, March 9.
Stranded boats are seen on a dried-up shore of Switzerland's Lake of Gruyere on Wednesday, March 14. The artificial reservoir's water level is being reduced to make room for melting snow that will soon be coming from the surrounding mountains.
Cardinal Karl Lehmann lies in state at a church in Mainz, Germany, on Tuesday, March 13. He died Sunday at the age of 81.
Fatmata Corneh cries at a memorial constructed for her daughter, Mujey Dumbuya, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Sunday, March 11. Mujey, 16, was found dead in Kalamazoo in January.