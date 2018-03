The week in 35 photos

Military personnel wear protective suits as they investigate the poisoning of Sergei Skripal on Sunday, March 11. British Prime Minister Theresa May said Monday that Russia was "highly likely" responsible for the attempted murder of Skripal, a former Russian double agent. Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter, Yulia, were hospitalized after they were found slumped on a bench near a shopping center in Salisbury, England, on March 4. May said the "military grade" nerve agent used in the attack had been identified as Novichok, a substance developed in the Soviet Union in the 1970s. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed May's comments: "This is another information and political campaign based on provocation," she told CNN.