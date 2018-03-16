Dog mistakenly flown to Japan reunites with family

(CNN) More than 11,000 miles and about 48 hours later, Irgo has finally arrived at his new home in Kansas.

"He instantly jumped up and was crying," Kara Swindle told CNN affiliate KSNW of the moment when they were reunited. "When he's super excited, he cries."

"It feels actually amazing to finally have him back," she added.

Irgo was flown back to the United States on a private charter plane.

The Swindles were in the midst of moving from Oregon to Kansas this week. They had sent Irgo on a cargo flight to Kansas City, but when they went to retrieve him, he was nowhere to be seen. In his place, they found a Great Dane that was supposed to be en route to Japan.

