Law prof ousted from first-year classes after saying black students never graduated top of their class

(CNN) A University of Pennsylvania Law School professor has been removed from teaching mandatory first-year courses after making derogatory remarks about the academic performance of black students.

During an interview last fall, professor Amy Wax said that black students at Penn Law never graduated in the top quarter of their class.

"Here is a very inconvenient fact Glenn, I don't think I've ever seen a black student graduate in the top quarter of the class and rarely, rarely in the top half," Wax told Brown University professor Glenn Loury in a video of the interview that recently gained attention.

.@GlennLoury on how academia could benefit from more flexible measures of merit. w/ Dr. Amy Wax https://t.co/Cukr5l9uSa pic.twitter.com/aiLHxxSybL — bloggingheads (@bloggingheads) September 19, 2017

When asked to elaborate, Wax said she was basing her numbers on personal data.

"I have a class of 89, 95 students every year. I see a big chunk of students every year -- so I am going on that, because a lot of this data is a closely guarded secret."

