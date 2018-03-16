5 things for March 16: Miami bridge, Russia probe, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, warm spring

Photos: Gallery: 17 open rooftop bars with spectacular views Spire 73 (Los Angeles): Outdoor bar and cocktail lounge Spire 73 is located far above L.A. on the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel's 73rd floor, making it the highest open-air bar in the Western Hemisphere. Hide Caption 1 of 17

Sir Elly's Terrace (Shanghai): Sir Elly's Terrace at The Peninsula Shanghai promises good drinks, light snacks and the sense that, for an evening at least, the whole city is looking up to you.

The Lighthouse Bar (Durban, South Africa): With panoramic views of the Indian Ocean along Umhlanga Beach, The Lighthouse Bar at The Oyster Box hotel in Durban, South Africa, is a top spot for romantics, shutterbugs and those who just like to sit, sip and smile.

Coq d'Argent (London): London's Coq d'Argent has a rooftop garden with lawns and ornamental box hedges.

Vertigo and Moon Bar (Bangkok): The high-wire views at the 61st floor Vertigo and Moon Bar, Banyan Tree Bangkok are rivaled only by those at the Lebua hotel's Sky Bar at Sirocco, another of the city's drinking "high points."

Alfresco 64 bar (Bangkok): Alfresco 64 at the Lebua hotel is the latest addition to a collection of rooftop bars and restaurants at the hotel, collectively referred to as "The Dome." The most famous is Sky Bar, located beside the hotel's Sirocco restaurant.

Cu-ba (Dubai, UAE): Atop the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Cu-ba is one of the top spots for enjoying the glittering skyline of Dubai.

Sky Bar (Singapore): Singapore's Sky Bar at CÉ LA VI has spectacular views into the city and of Marina Bay Sands' famous infinity pool. Arrive at sunset to reap the full experience.

Sugar (Hong Kong): Sugar's view from atop East Hotel in Hong Kong takes in fewer garish fluorescent billboards than you might expect.

High Rooftop Lounge (Los Angeles): The 360-degree view from the High Rooftop Lounge at Hotel Erwin in Los Angeles commands everything from the storied beachside basketball courts of Venice Beach just below the bar to the storyboard hills of Hollywood behind it.

Spa Bar (Stockholm, Sweden): Clarion Hotel Sign in Stockholm is a stylish and minimalist granite and glass affair bursting with Scandinavian design classics. That extends to its Spa Bar too.

Two Rooms Grill Bar (Tokyo): The terrace at Two Rooms Grill Bar serves some of the best Sunday brunches in Tokyo, with great cocktails.

Le Bain, The Standard (New York): Le Bain at The Standard offers an NYC vista you can gawk at from funky pastel-shaded chairs that seem to adapt to whatever shape is slouching into them.

Skye Bar & Restaurant (Sao Paulo, Brazil): Shaped like an enormous boat, the Skye Bar at Unique Hotel is just one example of Brazil's adventurous architecture.

Conservatory Lounge & Bar (Moscow): Some of the best views of Moscow, with the Kremlin and the Bolshoi close by, are found at the Conservatory Lounge & Bar at Ararat Park Hyatt Moscow.

The 5th Floor (Innsbruck, Austria): The 5th Floor bar at The Penz Hotel in Innsbruck, Austria, is like a gentleman's club, with leather sofas and smooth jazz, but one with views of the Alps.