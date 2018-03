5 things for March 16: Miami bridge, Russia probe, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, warm spring

(CNN) We've made it to Friday, but sadly, this week is ending on a tragic note. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Bridge collapse

It was a horrific scene: A pedestrian bridge being built to keep students safe near a busy street crashed to the ground, killing at least six people . The still-under-construction bridge near Florida International University in Miami fell yesterday afternoon, crushing vehicles and trapping people. One shocked witness said the collapse " sounded like the world was ending ." The rescue mission has now turned into a recovery effort, officials said at a pre-dawn news conference. The bridge's main span, which weighs 950 tons, was just installed Saturday. Sen. Marco Rubio, who's an adjunct professor at Florida International, said the bridge's cables were being tightened when it collapsed.

2. Russia investigation

Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for business documents , a source familiar with the matter told CNN. The New York Times, which first reported the development, said the subpoena included documents related to Russia. The reports mark the first publicly known time that Mueller has demanded documents related to President Donald Trump's businesses. The subpoena is a sign that the Mueller investigation continues to pick up steam, even as Trump decries lingering questions about potential coordination between his associates and Russia and denies any wrongdoing.

3. Saudi Arabia

4. Egyptian teen

Egypt wants answers -- and action -- after an Egyptian student died after being assaulted by a group of women in the British city of Nottingham. Eighteen-year-old Mariam Moustafa was attacked outside a shopping mall last month. She was in a coma for weeks and died Wednesday. A 17-year-old girl has been arrested in the case. Police said there's nothing to suggest this was a hate crime, but they're keeping "an open mind." Moustafa's death prompted outrage in Egypt, with the country's foreign ministry and even some celebrities pressuring British authorities for answers.

5. Weather

Spring starts Tuesday, so we can start thinking about putting away our gloves and heavy coats (except you all in the Northeast ). And when it gets here, it should be warmer than usual. In its three-month outlook , the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said two-thirds of the country will be warmer than average from April to June. And it'll be wetter than normal, too, in northern portions of the country. But before getting to all that, residents in the Northeast may need to gear up for one more nor'easter

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The long way home

You don't have to worry about Irgo the German shepherd anymore. He's with his family in Kansas after United Airlines accidentally sent him to Japan.

What were they thinking?

Snapchat's in trouble -- again -- after a tasteless ad appeared on the app that seemed to mock Chris Brown's beating of Rihanna . RiRi was not happy.

High times

When you're at the highest open-air bar in the Western Hemisphere, you've got to order the cocktail named 1100 Feet.

Work-life balance

Man, the French are tough. The government there fined a baker for working too much.

TOTAL RECALL

Quiz time

Who is the first black person to be featured on Canadian currency?

A. Rosa Parks

B. Viola Desmond

C. Dorothy Height

D. Daisy Bates

TODAY'S QUOTE

"They threatened me, and I understood immediately that threat put me and my family at risk."

Former ESPN President John Skipper, who admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that he used cocaine and abruptly left the sports network in December when a cocaine supplier tried to extort him

TODAY'S NUMBER

87

The number of people who have gotten salmonella from products containing the Southeast Asian plant kratom, a supplement and opioid substitute

AND FINALLY

