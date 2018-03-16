A custodian takes advantage of National School Walkout and steals $180 from students' book bags

(CNN) While students in a South Carolina school participated in the National School Walkout this week, a custodian helped herself to their cash, police said.

The incident occurred at Richland Northeast High School on Wednesday.

Aisha Evans, a custodian at the school, went into a classroom while students were outside and rummaged through three book bags, the Richland County Sheriff's Department said.

The custodian was arrested soon afterward and charged with three counts of petty larceny.

