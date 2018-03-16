A lawmaker's argument against arming teachers? Most are women and 'scared of guns'

(CNN) An Alabama lawmaker says he's against arming teachers because most are women and "are scared of guns."

"I'm not saying all (women), but in most schools, women are (the majority) of the teachers," Shiver told AL.com. "Some of them just don't want to (be trained to possess firearms). If they want to, then that's good. But most of them don't want to learn how to shoot like that and carry a gun."

Rep. Harry Shiver is seen in this image from a YouTube video posted by AL.com.

He also told AL.com reporter John Sharp that he believed most women "are scared of guns."