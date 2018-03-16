Breaking News

6 days, 26 major stories: 1 week in the Trump presidency

Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Updated 7:28 PM ET, Fri March 16, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Washington (CNN)This week, like (almost) every week of the Trump presidency, was filled with news. Packed. Overstuffed. Brimming.

It's easy amid this maelstrom to forget the important stories -- and moments of the week. Which is where we -- me and Brenna Williams -- come in.
Below you'll find the stories you may have forgotten but need to remember from the week that was.  

Sunday

    Read More

    Monday

    Tuesday

    Wednesday

    Thursday

    Friday

    The Point: Trump's gun proposal, which was BIG news five days ago, feels like it happened a month ago. The firing of Tillerson -- and the promises (and denials) of more staff changes dominated this week. And those same whispers will be the big news one the Sunday talk shows and will lead the news heading into next week.