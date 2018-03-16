6 days, 26 major stories: 1 week in the Trump presidency

Washington (CNN)This week, like (almost) every week of the Trump presidency, was filled with news. Packed. Overstuffed. Brimming.
It's easy amid this maelstrom to forget the important stories -- and moments of the week. Which is where we -- me and Brenna Williams -- come in.
Below you'll find the stories you may have forgotten but need to remember from the week that was.
Sunday
Monday
Tuesday
- Trump fires Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, taps Mike Pompeo as replacement
- Trump aide Johnny McEntee fired over security clearance issue
- Top Tillerson aide fired after saying Secretary of State didn't know why he had been fired
- Trump goes to California for the 1st time as president
- Trump signals wider senior staff shake-ups on the horizon
- Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort faces 305 years in prison s
- Conor Lamb leads Rick Saccone in Pennsylvania special election
Wednesday
- White House tries to distance itself from Pennsylvania special election
- Hearing set for July in Stormy Daniels' lawsuit against Trump
- Jeff Sessions considering whether to fire deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe before he can retire
- Larry Kudlow chosen as Trump's next top economic adviser
- Defense Department charged nearly $140,000 at Trump branded properties
- Ben and Candy Carson actually were personally involved in picking the $31,000 dining set
- Another Trump attorney involved in Stormy Daniels case
Thursday
- Embattled VA secretary David Shulkin faces questions about future on Capitol Hill
- Trump admits he made up trade claims in meeting with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
- Trump administration finally announces Russia sanctions over election meddling
- Special Counsel Robert Mueller subpoenas Trump Organization documents in Russia probe
- Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump are separating
- Trump ready to replace H.R. McMaster as national security adviser
Friday
The Point: Trump's gun proposal, which was BIG news five days ago, feels like it happened a month ago. The firing of Tillerson -- and the promises (and denials) of more staff changes dominated this week. And those same whispers will be the big news one the Sunday talk shows and will lead the news heading into next week.