Washington (CNN) Attorneys defending President Donald Trump and the company of his personal legal counsel, Michael Cohen, have filed to move the lawsuit against their clients by porn star Stormy Daniels to federal court and are claiming she could owe as much as $20 million for violating a nondisclosure agreement.

The move marks the first time attorneys for Trump himself have joined the legal action in the Daniels matter.

Attorney Charles Harder -- best known for representing Hulk Hogan in his lawsuit against Gawker, which resulted in its bankruptcy -- is handling the case on the President's behalf.

They allege that Daniels as many as 20 times violated the confidentiality provisions of a settlement agreement in which Cohen paid the adult film actress $130,000 through a private LLC.

In the court filing Friday, attorneys for Trump as well as Cohen's company, Essential Consultants, LLC, stated that "EC is aware of at least twenty (20) violations by Clifford of the confidentiality provisions of the Settlement Agreement."

