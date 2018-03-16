Daniels' lawyer says some alleged incidents took place during Trump presidency

Washington (CNN) The lawyer representing the adult film star Stormy Daniels alleges that some of the accusations she's making against President Donald Trump occurred while Trump was in office, her lawyer said Friday.

"Is there anything in the litany of accusations -- you would call them facts -- that surround this case that happened while Donald Trump was President?" CNN's Jake Tapper asked Michael Avenatti, Daniels' lawyer, during an interview Friday.

"Yes," Avenatti replied.

When asked by Tapper if he could elaborate, Avenatti gave a simple "no."

Avenatti had claimed earlier Friday in an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo that Daniels was " physically threatened to stay silent about what she knew about Donald Trump."

