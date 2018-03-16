(CNN) Russia will expand its own "blacklist" of Americans in response to new US sanctions announced by the Trump administration, a Russian minister said Friday.

The Trump administration confirmed Thursday it was enacting the new sanctions on Russia, including individuals indicted last month by special counsel Robert Mueller , in a sweeping new effort to punish Moscow for its attempts to interfere in the 2016 US election.

Russia will use "the principle of parity" as it responds, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Friday, as quoted by state news agency RIA Novosti. Additional measures are not ruled out, he added.

He also said that the retaliatory measures Russia will take are not the preference of Moscow.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov speaks at a plenary meeting of the Russian State Duma in February.

Ryabkov appeared slightly to soften the blow by adding that Russia did not want to close the window of dialogue with the US or the possibility of stabilizing bilateral relations.