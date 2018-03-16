Michael Flynn to appear at California congressional candidate's event

Washington (CNN) Michael Flynn is back on the campaign trail -- this time for a California congressional candidate.

An event page for Omar Navarro for Congress has announced that Flynn will be at Friday's event for the Republican candidate looking to unseat Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters.

ABC News reported that Navarro had said Flynn was going to endorse him.

"He's endorsing me," Navarro said, according to ABC News.

Michael Flynn Jr, Flynn's son, tweeted about the endorsement Friday evening.

