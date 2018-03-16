Tarkanian drops Heller primary challenge to run for House seat

Washington (CNN) Danny Tarkanian is dropping his bid to unseat Nevada Sen. Dean Heller in the Republican primary and running for a House seat instead.

The Nevada GOP chair and Tarkanian's wife confirmed the move on Friday.

The major shakeup just hours from Nevada's filing deadline for the 2018 midterms comes after President Donald Trump publicly nudged Tarkanian to make the switch. It spares Heller -- the GOP's most endangered Senate incumbent -- from what would've been an expensive and bruising race.

Trump tweeted Friday afternoon: "It would be great for the Republican Party of Nevada, and it's unity if good guy Danny Tarkanian would run for Congress and Dean Heller, who is doing a really good job, could run for Senate unopposed!"

It would be great for the Republican Party of Nevada, and it's unity if good guy Danny Tarkanian would run for Congress and Dean Heller, who is doing a really good job, could run for Senate unopposed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2018

Tarkanian's wife, Amy Tarkanian, responded on Twitter, saying: "Thank you Mr. President for supporting my husband @DannyTarkanian & the Nevada Republican Party overall. He would've made an excellent Senator, but will also make a tremendous member of Congress...looking fwd to continuing the fight in helping implement America first policies!"

Thank you Mr. President for supporting my husband @DannyTarkanian & the Nevada Republican Party overall. He would've made an excellent Senator, but will also make a tremendous member of Congress...looking fwd to continuing the fight in helping implement America first policies! https://t.co/HiHFqs5LJn — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) March 16, 2018

