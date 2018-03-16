For the first time, California appoints an undocumented immigrant to a state post

(CNN) Lizbeth Mateo seems to be a woman that's going places. She was the first person in her family to go to college. She has a law degree, and her own firm in metro Los Angeles. She was just appointed to a California state senate committee.

She's also an undocumented immigrant.

It's believed to be the first time in state history that an undocumented immigrant has been put on a statewide committee, and her appointment is rubbing some people the wrong way in a state known for thumbing its nose at President Trump's anti-immigrant policies.

Mateo was appointed Wednesday to the Student Opportunity and Access Program Project Grant Advisory Committee, which seeks to increase college opportunities for low-income students.

Her appointment was praised by state Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, who also took a shot at the President.

