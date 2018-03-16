DeVos, Murray spar over school safety commission

(CNN) Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Washington Sen. Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the Senate's education panel, met earlier this week after President Donald Trump announced that DeVos would chair a federal commission on school safety.

Since the Tuesday meeting, though, the two have traded barbs about the usefulness of that meeting and how to best curb violence in the nation's schools.

Murray released a blistering statement after the meeting, calling it "extremely disappointing" and questioned whether the commission that the President established would truly help end deadly mass shootings or if it was only the "latest effort to delay and shift the conversation away from the gun safety reforms that people across the country are demanding."

On Friday, Murray wrote a letter to DeVos, saying that she was "troubled and disappointed" by DeVos' lack of specificity and detail, and called on her to release more information about how the committee will work, including how members will be selected, the scope of the work and how it will present its findings.

"It is my sincere hope that this commission will be more than mere window dressing, a delaying tactic, or a platform for ineffective, NRA-approved proposals that place the interests of the gun lobby above the protection of our families," Murray wrote.

