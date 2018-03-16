Washington (CNN) Andrew McCabe, the former No. 2 at the FBI who is fighting for his job in the wake of an internal investigation just hours ahead of his official retirement, potentially stands to lose out on hundreds of thousands of dollars in retirement benefits if the Trump administration decides to fire him before the week is out.

McCabe joined the bureau in New York in 1996 and rose through the ranks, ultimately becoming the deputy to then-FBI director James Comey in early 2016 and overseeing some of the most high-stakes investigations in the agency.

Along the way, he's drawn the ire of President Donald Trump, whose top spokesman called McCabe a "bad actor" on Thursday, as well as the scrutiny of the Justice Department's inspector general for his involvement in the bureau's probes of Hillary Clinton.

On his 50th birthday -- this Sunday -- the veteran law enforcement official would become eligible for early retirement benefits, given his 20-plus years of service, according to federal guidelines.

But that's only if he does not get fired first. On Wednesday, the FBI's Office of Professional Responsibility recommended that McCabe should be fired as a result of claims in the DOJ watchdog report that he misled investigators about his decision to authorize FBI officials to speak to the media about an investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

