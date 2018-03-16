I can't say I'm Irish, but I am Irish-American

Rebecca Bluitt is a digital producer with CNN. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) It was 10 years ago this month that my parents, sister and I moved back to my mother's hometown in Ireland.

I was 19 at the time, and the home we left in Florida couldn't have been more different than the small town where my Irish Catholic grandparents had raised their 15 children. Our Fort Myers neighborhood consisted of cookie-cutter houses built around the community swimming pool; Birr is built around a castle where a noble family have resided Downton Abbey-style for centuries.

Rebecca Bluitt

My sister and I had spent summers visiting family in Ireland, but when it came time to fully integrate, there was no denying that we were American kids, born and raised. Our mother was "Mom," not "Mum" or "Mam." We didn't know the first thing about playing camogie, or how to recognize an Irish Traveller. We had heard some Irish music on CDs or during Floridian St. Patrick's Day concerts, but which songs were tourist-pleasers and which were real, acceptable pub session fare?

Four months after moving to Ireland, I moved back to the United States. My time living in Ireland was less than some study abroad students spend overseas, though the cultural education I acquired was quite a bit different. Instead of a classroom, my time included a very brief stint as the only American working at a German-owned grocery chain; my mostly Polish immigrant co-workers knew me as the random American who didn't know what rhubarb was.

I had felt compelled to move to Ireland with my family because when they decided to relocate, I was young and didn't have a close network, ties, or real reason to stay in the United States. I thought, why not get back to my roots, try something new, and not have to be a continent away from my family? But it was almost immediately apparent to me that the opportunities and experiences I craved most were back west, and I booked a one-way ticket to New York.

Read More