Elizabeth Holmes' disastrous error

Caroline Polisi is a federal and white-collar criminal defense attorney in New York and is of counsel at Pierce Burns LLP. She frequently appears on CNN as a legal analyst and is an anchor at the Law & Crime Network, providing live legal analysis on the country's high-profile court cases. Follow her @CarolinePolisi. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) In 2004, Elizabeth Holmes was on top of the world. She'd left Stanford after her second year to join the ranks of Silicon Valley's next-generation start-up pioneers.

She was inspired by a lifelong fear of needles and a nagging conviction that there must be a better way to diagnose and prevent disease in the developed world.

And she was going to "disrupt" the health care system as we knew it, back before "disrupting" was even a thing.

Caroline Polisi

Her company, Theranos, aimed to democratize health care by providing broader access to preventive care through proprietary blood diagnostic technology. Holmes boasted the ability to do an array of blood tests from a single finger pinprick and just a few drops of blood, and claimed it could do it better, quicker, and cheaper than traditional blood testing.

The possibilities for earlier diagnoses and even prevention of any number of genetic diseases were endless.