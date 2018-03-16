John Bolton's mustache is more qualified to be national security adviser than he is

(CNN) News outlets have reported that President Donald Trump has decided to replace his national security adviser, H.R. McMaster. Trump is supposedly waiting to announce the decision until he can find a good next posting for McMaster, who remains an active-duty Army general.

The rationale is that this would be more dignified for McMaster. But of course, leaking the news of his imminent firing has had the opposite effect. And it not only humiliates the general, it also undermines the effectiveness of the entire US national security apparatus at an extremely sensitive time when we face complex challenges involving North Korea, Iran, Russia and many other issues.

This being the Trump administration, this vitally important decision is being undertaken with all the calm discipline of a "Ren and Stimpy" cartoon.

The truth could be, for example, that one of the main reasons no announcement has been made is that while Trump knows he wants the independent-minded McMaster gone, he doesn't know who he wants to replace him.

A leading candidate is John Bolton, former US ambassador to the United Nations. Bolton has distinguished himself as one of America's most hawkish and ineffective diplomats for decades. He is known as an architect of the Iraq War, an enemy of multilateralism and foe of the United Nations, where he served during the George W. Bush administration through a recess appointment when he could not win Senate confirmation. He is also a harsh critic of the Iran nuclear deal and of North Korea, and is seen as someone who might promote conflict in both cases.

