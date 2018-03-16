Two Israeli soldiers killed in West Bank car ramming attack

Jerusalem (CNN) Two Israeli soldiers were killed and three more were injured in a car ramming attack on Friday afternoon in the northern West Bank, according to the Israeli military and emergency services.

The attack happened at 4:15 p.m. near the settlement of Reihan, about 25 kilometers west of Jenin, the military said.

The Palestinian driver was evacuated to an Israeli hospital for treatment, said Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus. The driver is being questioned.

Conricus added that the ramming was a deliberate attack by the driver.

The military said the soldiers were securing the routes around the settlement of Mevo Dotan in the northern West Bank. IDF soldiers are searching the area.